Update: 3 killed following Russia's attack on Lutsk

Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said three people were killed in Russia's attack on western Ukrainian city of Lutsk. Pohuliaiko reported earlier that at least two people were injured when a missile hit an industrial plant in the city in the morning of Aug. 15.

Lutsk is located 85 kilometers east of Ukraine's border with Poland.

Following the missile attack that targeted western Ukraine's oblasts, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said "a few rockets were downed" but several residential buildings were hit, as well as a backyard of a local kindergarten.

There were no casualties, according to the mayor. Four people have been receiving medical treatment, according to Sadovyi.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 28 missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 15. At least 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles were downed by Ukraine's air defense.