Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 3 killed following Russia's attack on Lutsk

by Olena Goncharova August 15, 2023 7:58 AM 1 min read
Russia's missile attack overnight on Aug. 15 targeted Ukraine's Lviv Oblast, damaging and destroying dozens of buildings. Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said three people were killed in Russia's attack on western Ukrainian city of Lutsk. Pohuliaiko reported earlier that at least two people were injured when a missile hit an industrial plant in the city in the morning of Aug. 15.

Lutsk is located 85 kilometers east of Ukraine's border with Poland.

Following the missile attack that targeted western Ukraine's oblasts, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said "a few rockets were downed" but several residential buildings were hit, as well as a backyard of a local kindergarten.

There were no casualties, according to the mayor. Four people have been receiving medical treatment, according to Sadovyi.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 28 missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 15. At least 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles were downed by Ukraine's air defense.

Russia hits Dnipro, Lviv, Lutsk during night attack
Russia’s missile attack on western Ukraine’s city of Lutsk left two people injured, according to the local governor. A missile hit an industrial plant in the city, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko reported on his official Telegram channel in the morning of Aug. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.