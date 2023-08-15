Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia hits Dnipro, Lviv, Lutsk during night attack

by Olena Goncharova August 15, 2023 6:37 AM 1 min read
Russian missile targeted western Ukraine's city on Lviv in the early hours of Aug. 15. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's missile attack on western Ukraine's city of Lutsk left two people injured, according to the local governor. A missile hit an industrial plant in the city, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko reported on his official Telegram channel in the morning of Aug. 15.

Following the missile attack that targeted western Ukraine's oblasts, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said "a few rockets were downed" but several residential buildings were hit in the attack. He didn't provide further details but posted a photo of what looked like a five-story building with its top floors on fire. An evacuation is underway, according to Sadovyi.

Meanwhile, 945 kilometers to the east, a Russian missile hit a factory in Dnipro. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that at least one person was injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force warned early on Aug. 15 about a threat of missile attack. The air raid alert was activated nationwide at around 4 a.m. local time.

Air defense at work in western Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported early on Aug. 15 that explosions were heard in the region and air defense is active. He urged residents to remain in shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.