Russia hits Dnipro, Lviv, Lutsk during night attack

Russia's missile attack on western Ukraine's city of Lutsk left two people injured, according to the local governor. A missile hit an industrial plant in the city, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko reported on his official Telegram channel in the morning of Aug. 15.

Following the missile attack that targeted western Ukraine's oblasts, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said "a few rockets were downed" but several residential buildings were hit in the attack. He didn't provide further details but posted a photo of what looked like a five-story building with its top floors on fire. An evacuation is underway, according to Sadovyi.

Meanwhile, 945 kilometers to the east, a Russian missile hit a factory in Dnipro. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that at least one person was injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force warned early on Aug. 15 about a threat of missile attack. The air raid alert was activated nationwide at around 4 a.m. local time.