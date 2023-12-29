Update: 3 killed, 28 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of another two people were found under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's attack on the capital to three, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Dec. 29.

Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and missiles overnight and in the early morning, targeting civilians across Ukraine.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on air that an attack of this scale "has not been seen for a long time."

As of 12:00 p.m. local time, four people had been rescued from the rubble of the warehouse, with the rescue operation ongoing.

According to Klitschko, 28 civilians have been injured in Kyiv, 25 of whom have been hospitalized.

Several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, reported Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Traffic has been blocked in some neighborhoods while emergency services carry out their work. The heating, water, and gas supply to the city has been unaffected, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

There were no direct strikes on critical infrastructure or houses in Kyiv Oblast, but one person was injured and 11 homes were damaged as a result of falling debris, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko.