Death toll from Dec. 29 strikes on Kyiv rises to 23 as more bodies pulled from rubble

by Asami Terajima December 31, 2023 1:40 PM 1 min read
Rescuers continue to work at one of the attack sites in Kyiv, captured by a photo shared by the State Emergency Service on Dec. 31, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 23 people were killed by Russia's Dec. 29 mass strike on Kyiv, the State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 31.

"As of 12:30 p.m., in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers retrieved 23 people who died during a Russian missile attack on Dec. 29 from under the rubble. 8 people were saved," the Emergency Service wrote.

The report comes shortly after the local authorities had just revised the death toll to 19, adding that the rescuers were continuing to identify the bodies of the dead.

Earlier on Dec. 29, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv, far from the battlefield, killing over 40 people and wounding over 160 people countrywide.

Kyiv, usually well protected by modern Western air defense systems, suffered its deadliest attack since the beginning of the war.

Citing the National Police, the Emergency Service said that 35 were wounded in the capital.

Of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, Ukrainian air defense downed 114, according to the Air Force.

Author: Asami Terajima
Comments

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
