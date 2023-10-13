Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 23 injured in Russian strike on Pokrovsk

by Martin Fornusek October 13, 2023 8:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 13, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in a Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk on Oct. 13 has risen to 23, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The prosecutors added that patients with contusions, fractures, and shrapnel injuries were provided with medical care.

The police said earlier today that Russia had launched two Iskander missiles against the city at around 8:30 a.m. local time, killing one person and injuring many others.

An administrative building, two medical facilities, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Earlier the same day, the regional acting Governor Ihor Moroz wrote that Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12 had killed three civilians and wounded eight more.

Over 20 houses, seven apartment buildings, a cultural institution, three administrative buildings, a heat pipe, and a power line were damaged in the region over the past day, according to Moroz.

