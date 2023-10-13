Update: 14 injured in Russian strike on Pokrovsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in a Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk on Oct. 13 has risen to 14, the police reported.

Law enforcement said earlier today that Russia had launched two Iskander missiles against the city at around 8:30 a.m. local time, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen more.

The list of wounded includes nine employees of the local social security administration and two of their clients, all of them women aged between 32 and 68, the police said.

The social security administration's building, two medical facilities, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Earlier the same day, the regional acting Governor Ihor Moroz wrote that Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12 had killed three civilians and wounded eight more.

Over 20 houses, seven apartment buildings, a cultural institution, three administrative buildings, a heat pipe, and a power line were damaged in the region over the past day, according to Moroz.