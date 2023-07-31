Update: 2 killed, 31 injured in Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 31 injured, including four children, in a Russian missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 31, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"Most (of those injured) are in stable condition. There are two severe cases," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

One of the missiles targeted a nine-story residential building, damaging parts of its fourth to ninth floors and starting a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor, the State Emergency Service reported.

Another missile hit a four-story university building, where the second to fourth floors were destroyed. According to the State Emergency Service, at least three people were injured in an educational facility.

Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that based on preliminary data, Russia likely carried out the attack using ballistic missiles.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Kryvyi Rih's Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported on explosions in the city around 9 a.m.

The second most populous city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes.

On July 8, a drone attack against the city injured one resident. A Russian missile on June 13 killed 13 people and injured dozens more.

The oblast's capital of Dnipro was also recently targeted by Russian missiles, which damaged a high-rise residential building and an abandoned Security Service headquarters. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.