Update: At least 2 killed by Russian strike on hospital in Selydove on Nov. 20

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2023 11:02 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's State Emergency Service undergoing rescue operations on Nov. 22 at a hospital in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast that was partially destroyed by Russian missile strikes two days earlier. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a hospital in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, that was struck by Russian missiles on Nov. 20, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 22.

The State Emergency Service said that rescue operations at the partially destroyed hospital were still ongoing, and there was possibly one more person trapped in the rubble.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Nov. 21 that the hospital had been hit late at night on Nov. 20, which damaged two hospital buildings and wounded at least six. He added that the extent of the damage was still being assessed and cautioned that there may be additional casualties hidden in the rubble.

Russian missiles struck a mine a few minutes later elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast, killing one employee of the mine and temporarily trapping 39 miners underground, according to Klymenko. They have since been brought to the surface.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
