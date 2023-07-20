Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 19 injured in Russian strike against Mykolaiv

by Martin Fornusek July 20, 2023 9:07 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian strike against the city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of July 20 left 19 people injured, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

This number includes at least five children, Kim specified. Eight people sought medical help and two, including a child, are hospitalized, he added.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched a missile strike against the southern Ukrainian city around 3:03 a.m. local time.

Several floors of a three-story building were damaged and a fire broke out in an area of 450 square meters, which was put out at 7:45, Kim reported. Neighboring high-rise buildings were also damaged, he added.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes against Mykolaiv on July 20, 2023. (Photo: Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych/Telegram)

Based on the report, fire erupted also in three garages, but it was quickly extinguished. About 15 more garages were damaged and windows were broken in several high-rise buildings nearby, Kim informed.

Mykolaiv Oblast is a frequent target of Russian strikes and primarily suffers from Shahed-type drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. The town of Ochakiv sustained several strikes over the past 24 hours, damaging a five-story building and leaving one man injured, the governor reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
