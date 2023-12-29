Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Western leaders condemn Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, Zelensky urges world to respond

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 11:15 PM 2 min read
Kyiv center is filled with smoke after Russian rocket attacks on the capital of Ukraine on Dec. 29, 2023 Russia launched mass missile attacks targeting major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv on Dec. 29, killing 30 people. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western leaders condemned Russia's Dec. 29 mass attack on Ukraine that killed at least 30 people and wounded over 160 as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to react to Russia's "latest act of terror."

Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight and in the early morning in what the Ukrainian military called the largest air attack on the country since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Casualties and large-scale damage to civilian and military sites were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia. The targets included a maternity hospital, a shopping mall, a metro station, and residential buildings, among other places.

"Many leaders today have already declared their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I am grateful to each one. Especially to those who have assisted our country with air defense," Zelensky said in his evening video address.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an official statement later the same day condemning the attack and calling on Congress to approve further defense aid to Ukraine, which has been delayed for months by recent political turmoil in the U.S.

"It (the attack) is a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin's objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped," Biden said in the statement.

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

"Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay."

The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, pledged that the bloc would remain committed "in 2024 to provide additional military equipment to support Ukraine in resisting Russia's invasion."

"Ukraine's fight for freedom against tyranny is a shared fight," Borrell said on X.

Germany's Foreign Ministry expressed its support for Ukrainians following the attack, saying that "even in 2024, we won't move an inch away from the Ukrainian side."

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she's "deeply disturbed" by the Russian air attack, adding it "underscores the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities to protect lives."

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink also condemned the Russian mass strike, urging the international community to increase support for Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.