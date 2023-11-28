Skip to content
Update: 10 people dead, 23 injured due to severe weather in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 28, 2023 9:58 AM 1 min read
Emergency services towing a vehicle, photo published on Nov. 28, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of severe weather conditions in Ukraine, 10 people died, and 23 people, including two children, were injured as of the morning of Nov. 28, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Of the total number, five people were reported dead and 15 injured in Odesa Oblast, one of the worst-hit regions of Ukraine.

Emergency services provided assistance to 2,498 people in the oblast, including 162 children, Klymenko said.

Two people died and two were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the minister. The remaining dead victims were reported in Kharkiv Oblast and in Kyiv.

Russian occupation authorities also reported one person dead in Crimea due to the weather conditions on Nov. 27.

Storms, strong wind, heavy rain, and snowfall hit much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27, leading to floods, damages to buildings, power outages, and traffic problems.

A total of 1,530 stranded vehicles were towed. Eight highways in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts remain closed, and traffic is restricted on sections of two roads in Odesa Oblast, according to Klymenko.

Some 411 settlements in 11 oblasts reportedly remain without power as of the morning of Nov. 28.

Author: Martin Fornusek
