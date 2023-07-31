Update: 10 injured in Russian July 31 attacks against Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russian strikes against Kherson on July 31 has risen to 10, as reported by the regional prosecutor’s office.

Among them are four volunteers and an underage boy, according to the prosecutors.

Earlier the same day, two people were reported killed in Russian attacks on the city.

One of them, a 65-year-old man, was driving a car when Russian troops hit Kherson’s residential neighborhood, the prosecutors wrote. Another killed person was a utility company worker.

The data on casualties is being clarified as Russia continues to shell the city, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.