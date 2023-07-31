Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 10 injured in Russian July 31 attacks against Kherson

by Dinara Khalilova July 31, 2023 4:46 PM 1 min read
A person killed by one of the Russian strikes against Kherson on July 31, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russian strikes against Kherson on July 31 has risen to 10, as reported by the regional prosecutor’s office.

Among them are four volunteers and an underage boy, according to the prosecutors.

Earlier the same day, two people were reported killed in Russian attacks on the city.

One of them, a 65-year-old man, was driving a car when Russian troops hit Kherson’s residential neighborhood, the prosecutors wrote. Another killed person was a utility company worker.

The data on casualties is being clarified as Russia continues to shell the city, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

