Russian forces bomb Kherson Oblast, kill 1, injure 1

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one woman and injured another resident on June 8, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The woman died under the rubble in an attack against the Berislav district, which took place around 3:30 p.m.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces used guided aerial bombs.

Kherson Oblast suffered Russian attacks on June 8 in the midst of ongoing evacuation due to the Kakhovka dam breach.

A Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground reported strikes against Kherson city around 1 p.m.

Later during the day, the Interior Ministry said there were nine injured in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive floods in southern Ukraine.