Russian forces shell Kherson amid evacuation efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson is under Russian shelling on June 8 amid the ongoing evacuation of residents from the flooded areas, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported the shelling, saying that Russian troops were targeting the coastal area and central part of the city.

Ukrainian authorities and volunteers continue evacuating civilians from the affected areas of Kherson and other regional settlements after the Kakhovka dam destruction caused mass flooding along the Dnipro River.

Twenty settlements on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank have been flooded, and 2629 homes have been affected, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on the same day.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.