News Feed, Culture, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukraine's cultural heritage
Up to 1.5 million museum artifacts under Russian occupation, Ukraine's culture minister says

by Kateryna Denisova July 4, 2024 11:40 PM 1 min read
The destroyed building of the Roman Shukhevych museum and the memorial plaque are covered with a protective film on March 5, 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images, Ukraine via Getty Images)
Approximately 1.5 million museum artifacts remain in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, according to acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev, who spoke on national television on July 4.

The Culture Ministry  reported that Russia's full-scale war has resulted in damage to 1,987 cultural facilities as of late April. Karandieiev added that Ukraine has lost numerous museum artifacts, even in liberated areas.

"Some were stolen, while others were damaged by enemy attacks," he said.

Kyiv, in collaboration with UNESCO, is meticulously documenting these Russian crimes under both international and national protocols.

"Soon the time will come when, we will be able to prepare lawsuits against the aggressor state, based on these testimonies and documents, which will certainly find a fair solution," the minister said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution in late June recognized Russia's genocidal intent in destroying Ukraine's cultural heritage and identity.

The document condemns the systematic Russia's policy of "Russification" in the occupied territories of Ukraine which started since its first invasion in 2014, including the denial of the Ukrainian language and history.

Russian occupation authorities destroy UNESCO World Heritage site, build outdoor theater in its place
Russian occupation authorities destroyed the UNESCO-listed city of Chersonesus in southwestern Crimea and constructed an outdoor theater at the site of the excavations, a senior researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine announced on June 26.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

