Up to 1.5 million museum artifacts under Russian occupation, Ukraine's culture minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately 1.5 million museum artifacts remain in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, according to acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev, who spoke on national television on July 4.

The Culture Ministry reported that Russia's full-scale war has resulted in damage to 1,987 cultural facilities as of late April. Karandieiev added that Ukraine has lost numerous museum artifacts, even in liberated areas.

"Some were stolen, while others were damaged by enemy attacks," he said.

Kyiv, in collaboration with UNESCO, is meticulously documenting these Russian crimes under both international and national protocols.

"Soon the time will come when, we will be able to prepare lawsuits against the aggressor state, based on these testimonies and documents, which will certainly find a fair solution," the minister said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution in late June recognized Russia's genocidal intent in destroying Ukraine's cultural heritage and identity.

The document condemns the systematic Russia's policy of "Russification" in the occupied territories of Ukraine which started since its first invasion in 2014, including the denial of the Ukrainian language and history.