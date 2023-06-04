General Staff: Russia has lost 209,940 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 4 that Russia had lost 209,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 470 casualties on June 3.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,837 tanks, 7,512 armored fighting vehicles, 6,305 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,555 artillery systems, 1,132 cruise missiles, 583 multiple launch rocket systems, 344 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,175 drones, and 18 boats.