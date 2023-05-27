Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Russia hunts down 7 deserters recruited from prisons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 1:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Seven Russian servicemen who were formerly inmates have deserted near Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, Russian state news agency TASS and Baza, a Russian Telegram news channel, reported on May 27, citing their sources.

They reportedly took their weapons with them.

Three of the soldiers were later captured by Russian forces in occupied Luhansk Oblast, while they were drinking alcohol in a cafe.

Later, two more men were reportedly detained.

The Baza Telegram channel wrote that the deserters may have fled on vehicles with Ukrainian license plates.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that a total of about 20 Russian fighters recruited from prisons fled their positions in the area on May 25.

Facing personnel issues, Russia began recruiting men from its prison system in 2022.

Wagner Group recruited tens of thousands of convicts, who endured extreme casualties in the attack on Bakhmut.

Wagner was later denied access to prison recruitment, as Russia's Defense Ministry began absorbing convicted fighters instead.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
