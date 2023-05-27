Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast injures two civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men in their 60s were injured when Russia shelled a residential area in the settlement of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 27, according to regional governor Yuriy Malashko.

One victim is in serious condition, Malashko said.

On the same day, Russian forces conducted 10 airstrikes and 30 multiple rocket launcher attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

This kind of shelling is a daily occurrence along Ukraine's front line in the south and east of the country.