White House has not changed nuclear threat assessment following transfer of Russian nukes to Belarus

The White House has not changed its nuclear threat assessment following a May 25 agreement between Belarus and Russia to transfer Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing today.

Jean-Pierre said while the White House will "continue to monitor, certainly the implications here... We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture... nor any indications Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons for Belarus."

"Speaking to that particular issue, this is yet another example of making irresponsible and provocative choices. So we remain committed to collective defense of the NATO Alliance. And I’ll just leave it there," Jean-Pierre said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement on placing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus on May 25. Shoigu reportedly said during the meeting between the two that control over the weaponry would remain with Moscow.

Shortly after, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said the transfer of some Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus had already begun.