'Powerful' explosions reported in Russian-occupied Mariupol

Three "powerful explosions" occurred in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the evening of May 19, the exiled Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram.

The city council said that according to preliminary information, the explosions occurred at the Mariupol airport, where Russian military personnel were located. Kyiv has not commented on the strike.

The Telegram post included a video showing a cloud of black smoke and an explosion behind residential buildings.

"Judging by the video, if the information is confirmed, the enemy should have suffered significant losses," the post said.

Following a months long siege of the southern port city that killed an estimated tens of thousands of civilians and damaged and destroyed thousands of buildings and major infrastructure, Russia occupied the city completely in May 2022.

News that Russia could potentially be building a logistic hub in Mariupol arrived just a few weeks after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s visit to the city in March.