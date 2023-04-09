Official: Russian forces begin demolishing central railway station in Mariupol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are demolishing occupied Mariupol's central train station and several surrounding buildings, nearly destroyed during Russia's brutal siege of the city, exiled Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said on Telegram on April 7.

The train station is being dismantled allegedly “for the construction of a large logistics hub,” Andriushchenko said, although it is unclear at the moment exactly why the train station and surrounding homes are being taken down, according to the aide.

A video included in Andriushchenko's post shows a practically destroyed train station with a construction crane standing next to it.

Mariupol’s railway station was rebuilt after World War II and was narrowly completely destroyed by Russian forces during the siege of Mariupol that lasted from February-May 2022.

The city has been under Russian occupation since May 2022. The city was cut off from humanitarian aid soon after the war began and was the site of some of the most brutal attacks by Russian forces during the war.

News that Russia could potentially be building a logistic hub in Mariupol arrived just a few weeks after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to the city on March 19.