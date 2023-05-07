Russia shells Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing civilian woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at Nikopol, located in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, early on May 7, killing an elderly woman and injuring three people, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

"Overnight, the (Russians) hit the Nikopol district twice. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired. A 72-year-old woman died. Three locals were injured. One suffered a head injury. Two are in a state of stress and with concussions," he wrote.

The shelling also damaged seven homes, a high rise building, smashed the windows of a college dormitory, hit three gas pipelines, a power line, 14 solar panels, farm buildings, and five cars, Lysak said.

Russian forces heavily fired at Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers, wounding three civilians, Lysak also reported very early on May 6.

Located across the nearly 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Nikopol, once home to over 100,000, continues to be shelled constantly. Many civilians have been killed or wounded due to the incessant Russian attacks on the city.