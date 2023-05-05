Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House: US 'focusing on' air defense for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 6:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is "focusing a lot" on providing Ukraine with the air defense it needs to protect itself from Russian missile and drone attacks, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press conference on May 4.

According to Kirby, Ukraine's military shot down the majority of cruise missiles Russia launched at Ukraine in the last 48 to 72 hours using U.S. and Western-provided air defense capabilities.

Russia has launched a series of mass drone and missile attacks at Ukraine over the last several days. Ukraine's Air Force has reported shooting down most of its targets.

Regarding Ukraine's anticipated spring counteroffensive, Kirby said that the U.S. does not know when Ukraine's counteroffensive will begin, but that it is confident the U.S. and its allies have done everything they can to make sure that Ukraine is ready.

According to Kirby, the U.S. has provided 98 percent of what Ukraine has asked for materially in order to go on the offensive, including armor, artillery, air defense, ammunition, and training for Ukrainian armed forces outside of the country.

"We’ve done everything we can.  That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop. You’re going to see continued support from the United States going forward," he said.

"But — but as for the actual execution of any kind of spring counteroffensive, that’s going to be up to President Zelensky."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.