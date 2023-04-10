Ukraine's military carries out 6 strikes on Russian equipment and personnel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military carried out six strikes on areas where Russian equipment and personnel were concentrated, and repelled 58 Russian attacks in Ukraine's east, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on April 10.

The attacks were repelled near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their offensive efforts, according to the General Staff.

The briefing also said that Ukraine shot down six Russian drones of different types: three Russian made Lancet combat drones, two Zala combat drones, and one "Superkam" drone.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 26 air strikes and four missiles strikes, the General Staff said.

Two S-300 missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two civilians, including a including a 10-year-old girl. Russian forces also fired two S-300 missiles at civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, the briefing said.

Russia also launched 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on Ukrainian positions and populated civilian areas, according to the General Staff's update.