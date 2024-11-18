Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, United States, Robert Fico, Joe Biden, Long-range missiles, ATACMS
Edit post

'Unprecedented escalation' — Fico criticizes US for permitting use of ATACMS to strike Russia

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 18, 2024 7:33 PM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during governmental consultations with the Ukrainian delegation in Michalovce, Slovakia, on April 11, 2024 (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles in his Nov. 18 statement posted on Facebook.

Several media outlets reported on Nov. 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use its ATACMS missiles to strike against targets on Russian soil. According to some reports, this so far concerns only Russian and North Korean forces amassing in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Fico claimed that Biden has authorized the use of ATACMS against targets in Russia "to disrupt or delay peace talks completely."

"This is an unprecedented escalation of tension," Fico said, echoing the Kremlin's stance.

The prime minister added that he had instructed Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Defense Minister Robert Kalinak not to support the U.S. decision "in any international forum or in any way."

"Those who want to see the war in Ukraine continue are harming national and state interests," Fico said, adding that it is "extremely important" for Slovakia, as a neighbor of Ukraine, to achieve peace there.

Fico is known for inflammatory statements on Ukraine and the war that often echo Moscow's talking points. He has repeatedly criticized military aid for Ukraine and called for restoring relations with Russia after the war.

On Nov. 18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the outgoing U.S. administration intends to "provoke an escalation of the war" in Ukraine.

Several Russian lawmakers called the step an escalation that could "lead to World War III" and the end of Ukrainian statehood. Russia has repeatedly set supposed "red lines" on Western assistance for Ukraine, sometimes accompanied by veiled or overt nuclear threats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that long-range strikes against Russia with Western arms would mean NATO's involvement in the war, adding that Moscow is preparing "various responses" to such a step.

‘Nothing new under the sun’ — German, French foreign ministers react on Ukrainian long-range strikes
“Ukrainians shouldn’t have to wait for rockets to cross the border — they should be able to destroy launch sites directly,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.