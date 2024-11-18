Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
'Step toward World War III' — Russian MPs react to long-range strike permission reports

by Boldizsar Gyori and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 18, 2024 10:01 AM 2 min read
A HIMARS system launches a rocket at a Russian military position in an unspecified location in Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Senior Russian lawmakers threatened on Nov. 17 that outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory with ATACMS missiles could lead to World War III and the loss of Ukrainian statehood.

"This is a very big step towards the start of World War III," lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said, according to Russia’s state-owned TASS state news agency.

Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy, several media outlets reported on Nov. 17.

Ukraine will likely initially use the missiles against Russian and North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast, but Washington could also authorize their use elsewhere, undisclosed official sources told the New York Times.

The decision has not been publicly confirmed by Kyiv or Washington, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that the "missiles will speak for themselves."

"The West has decided on a level of escalation that could end with the remnants of Ukraine completely losing their statehood," Andrei Klishas, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kremlin has yet to comment officially on the latest reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that long-range strikes against Russia with Western arms would mean NATO's involvement in the war, adding that Moscow is preparing "various responses" to such a step.

Russia has repeatedly set supposed "red lines" on Western assistance for Ukraine, sometimes accompanied by veiled or overt nuclear threats.

The policy change follows Biden's previous hesitance to provide such weapons out of concern for escalating tensions with Russia.

While U.S. officials do not expect this move to "change the overall course of the war," Biden reportedly aims to help Ukraine target critical Russian and North Korean military assets and send a deterrent message to Pyongyang, the New York Times wrote.

Proponents of the decision have long argued that this authorization would significantly enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities, especially with Russia ramping up military offensives on many fronts and intensifying drone and missile attacks in recent months.

Russia mulls ‘various responses’ if West aids Ukraine with long-range strikes, Putin says
The Russian Defense Ministry is considering “various options” as a response if Ukraine launches long-range strikes against Russia with Western support, Russian President Vladimir Putin told state media in an interview published on Oct. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Boldizsar Gyori, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.