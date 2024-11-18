Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
'Nothing new under the sun' — German, French foreign ministers react on Ukrainian long-range strikes

by Kateryna Hodunova November 18, 2024 6:12 PM 3 min read
Illustrative purposes: Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gives a speech in Berlin, Germany, on March 24, 2024. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reacted on Nov. 18 to Washington easing restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes.

Several media outlets reported on Nov. 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use its ATACMS missiles to strike against targets on Russian soil. According to some reports, this so far concerns only Russian and North Korean forces amassing in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Baerbock welcomed that U.S. President Joe Biden allowed Kyiv to use US long-range missiles against targets in Russia, the German news agency DPA reported, citing German broadcaster RBB Inforadio.

"Ukrainians shouldn't have to wait for rockets to cross the border —  they should be able to destroy launch sites directly," Baerbock said.

Baerbock, who represents the Greens, said her party stands with its Eastern European partners, as well as the British, French, and American governments, in allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

Barrot, during a meeting with journalists in Brussels, recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed his willingness to consider using French missiles to strike at Russian territory back in May.

With Scholz’s government in shambles, conservative rival touts more decisive Ukraine strategy
Editor’s note: The article was updated to reflect Friedrich Merz’s latest comments regarding the debt brake. For the second time in his life, Friedrich Merz is a step away from taking charge of Germany. Losing the fight to control the Christian Democratic Union in 2002 to future Chancellor Angela…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The French minister added that Paris remains "open" to allowing Ukraine to use French long-range missiles to hit military targets in Russia after the U.S. allowed Kyiv to use American missiles for the same purpose.

"We openly said that this was an option that we would consider if it was to allow to strike targets from where Russians are currently aggressing Ukrainian territory," Barrot told reporters in Brussels, Le Monde reported.

"Nothing new under the sun," Barrot added ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Ukraine has previously received U.S.-made ATACMS and Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles from the U.K. and France, with a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles) and 250 kilometers (150 miles), respectively.

Yet, Paris and London have not permitted Kyiv to use their long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia amid Washington's doubts.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, is not planning to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite the U.S. easing restrictions on long-range strikes.

Berlin's policy may soon shift as Germany heads toward snap elections on Feb. 23, with the center-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU currently leading the polls and threatening to oust Scholz.

‘It’s personal’ — Why Germany still refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
While Washington and London are facing pressure to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using the Western-made missiles already in the country, Berlin declines to even provide such missiles. “Germany has made a clear decision about what we will do and what we will not do. This decisio…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
