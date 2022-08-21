Unknown Russian group claims responsibility for murder of imperialist ideologue's daughter.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Republican Army, a group that had not been known before Aug. 21, is responsible for the murder of Daria, the daughter of Russian imperialist Alexander Dugin, former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov said. He claimed that the group had authorized him to issue the statement. "We... (are outlawing) the initiators of the war and those who rob and oppress the peoples of Russia," the group allegedly said. "We declare President Putin a usurper of power and a war criminal who amended the Constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between Slavic peoples, and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death." Daria Dugina, who actively supported Russia's war against Ukraine, was killed by a car bomb on Aug. 20.



