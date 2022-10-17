Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Ukrainian army captured hundreds of Russian POWs during counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

September 17, 2022 11:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that the new Russian POWs have “significantly added” to the list of captured soldiers. He also said that Russia has more POWs than Ukraine. “Our task is to have more of them in order to return our own,” Zelensky said.

