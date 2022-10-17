Zelensky: Ukrainian army captured hundreds of Russian POWs during counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 17, 2022 11:20 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that the new Russian POWs have “significantly added” to the list of captured soldiers. He also said that Russia has more POWs than Ukraine. “Our task is to have more of them in order to return our own,” Zelensky said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.