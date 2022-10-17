Zelensky: Ukraine receives NASAMS missiles from US.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 7:47 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky added, however, that the NASAMS air defense systems were not enough to protect civilian infrastructure.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.