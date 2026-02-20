The Kyiv Independent joins WAN-IFRA

The Kyiv Independent has joined WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, becoming part of a global network representing news publishers, broadcasters, independent news creators, media organizations, and industry partners committed to press freedom, editorial independence, and sustainable journalism.

Through its WAN-IFRA membership, the Kyiv Independent will engage with an international community of publishers and media professionals, gaining access to industry research, training opportunities, and collaborative forums focused on innovation, audience trust, and the future of news.

Joining WAN-IFRA marks a continuation of the Kyiv Independent’s commitment to serving as a bridge between Ukraine and the world. The membership will help deepen international cooperation, amplify Ukrainian perspectives in global media discussions, and advance the newsroom’s mission of delivering trustworthy, independent journalism.

“Joining WAN-IFRA is an important step for the Kyiv Independent as we continue to grow and strengthen our role as a voice of Ukraine in the global media ecosystem,” said Zakhar Protsiuk, the Kyiv Independent’s Chief Operating Officer. “Being part of this international network allows us to share our experience as an independent newsroom working despite the challenges of war, while learning from top news publications around the world.”

The Kyiv Independent’s work is made possible by its community. Join our community today.