Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for any format of people exchange in Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 20, 2022 9:38 pm
He said that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian soldiers and bodies of the killed Russian soldiers for the civilian Ukrainians in the largely ruined and partly occupied Mariupol. The president said during a briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv that the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating. Up to 22,000 civilians have been killed, according to an estimation by local authorities.