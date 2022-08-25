Zelensky speaks with Biden, discusses military and financial support
August 25, 2022 8:20 pm
The two presidents spoke about "Ukraine's next steps to victory and the need to hold Russia responsible for its war crimes" in the phone call on Aug. 25, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Twitter account. Zelensky also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the U.S. "unwavering support of the Ukrainian people." On Aug. 24, Biden signed into force the allocation of a $2.98 billion tranche of security assistance for Ukraine.
