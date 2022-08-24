Zelensky: Russia attacks train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills at least 15 people
August 24, 2022 9:28 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his speech at the UN Security Council on Aug. 24 that Russia had attacked a railway station in Chaplyne, a village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 15 people and injuring 50 more. According to Zelensky, four train cars caught fire as a result of the attack. A rescue operation is ongoing, he said.
