externalZelensky: Russia attacks train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills at least 15 people

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 9:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his speech at the UN Security Council on Aug. 24 that Russia had attacked a railway station in Chaplyne, a village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 15 people and injuring 50 more. According to Zelensky, four train cars caught fire as a result of the attack. A rescue operation is ongoing, he said.

