Zelensky meets Lithuania’s president as country pledges nearly 100 generators for Ukraine amid Russian strikes

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (2nd R) and his wife Diana Nausediene (R) welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) and his wife Olena Zelenska (L) in Vilnius on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, Zelensky said on Jan. 25.

The visit came amid continuous Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which left thousands of Ukrainians without heat, electricity, and water. More than 1,600 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat.

According to Zelensky, his discussion with Nauseda focused on support for Ukraine's energy system and the country's air defense.  He added that Lithuania planned to provide Ukrainian cities and communities with nearly 100 generators.

Additionally, they discussed military cooperation, joint defense projects, and Lithuania's proposal to launch a weapons-export platform in Vilnius, support for the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, and cooperation within the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.

The PURL initiative, launched in August 2025, enables NATO members to buy advanced U.S. weaponry for Ukraine. SAFE is an EU loan instrument meant to bolster the continent's defense industry by financing weapons procurement for eligible countries.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will also join his counterparts in the Lublin Triangle format (a cooperation platform established in 2020 by Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine), The Baltic News Service (BNS) reported on Jan. 23.

"Today in Vilnius, we are coordinating with our partners in the region — Lithuania and Poland. We are working with every leader to strengthen Ukraine. Everyone must clearly understand the threat coming from Russia, and it is our nations who understand this best," Zelensky said.

The meeting was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the January Uprising (1863-64), which holds symbolic significance for the countries. The uprising sought to liberate the peoples of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Kingdom of Poland from the Russian Empire.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are among the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

