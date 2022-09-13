Zelensky orders to 'ensure protection' of the border with Russia in liberated areas
September 13, 2022 9:35 pm
According to the Presidential Office, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave such an order following the liberation of over 300 settlements during the recent counteroffensives. "The operation is ongoing," the statement reads.
