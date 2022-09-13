Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 9:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Presidential Office, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave such an order following the liberation of over 300 settlements during the recent counteroffensives. "The operation is ongoing," the statement reads.

