In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "As of this evening, a total number of Russian missiles that have hit our cities is already 2,811. And how many more air bombs (they have dropped), how many artillery shells (have been fired)? The UN Security Council today stood up (in a moment of silence) to honor the memory of all Ukrainians killed by the Russian army on our land. The members of the Russian delegation looked back at everyone present in the hall and also decided to stand up - just so they do not look like outright murderers. However, everyone knows that it is Russian terror, it is Russia that is killing innocent people in this war."