Zelensky: Joint customs control with Poland to accelerate border procedures, reduce corruption.
May 23, 2022 2:42 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “historic” bilateral agreement, announced earlier on May 22, marks the start of Ukraine’s “integration into the common customs space of the European Union.” He also announced an award to “thank those cities of partner countries that have helped the most.” Rzeszow, Poland will be the first to receive the award.