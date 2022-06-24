Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 23, 2022 2:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “historic” bilateral agreement, announced earlier on May 22, marks the start of Ukraine’s “integration into the common customs space of the European Union.” He also announced an award to “thank those cities of partner countries that have helped the most.” Rzeszow, Poland will be the first to receive the award.

