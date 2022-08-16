Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 16, 2022 6:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his interview with the Washington Post, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if the authorities had warned Ukrainians about the Russian invasion in advance, Russia would have captured Ukraine in three days. According to Zelensky, chaos and panic without martial law would have led to a significant weakening of the economy and mass departure of people, which would have made the invasion easier.

He pointed out that, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine began to lose $5 to 7 billion per month, and claimed than if the authorities had warned Ukrainians back in the fall, Ukraine would have been losing this amount of money every month since October, when U.S. had reportedly first warned Ukraine of Russia's plan to invade.

