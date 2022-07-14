Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 14, 2022 4:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Addressing the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague on July 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "it is necessary not only to punish the guilty but also to give full assistance to the victims of (Russian) crimes and to rebuild everything destroyed by this aggression.” According to Zelensky, compensation could be made at the expense of Russian assets and funds located outside Russia, “in other jurisdictions.” 

