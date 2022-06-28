Wives of Russian soldiers from Buryatia ask local authorities to bring their husbands home from Ukraine
June 28, 2022 6:31 pm
Over a dozen women recorded a video address to Buryatia’s head, Alexei Tsydenov, saying their husbands have concussions and are physically and morally exhausted. “Everyone is afraid, there is an order to be silent. Let the death of every military man in this unjust war be on your conscience,” the women said.