Tuesday, June 28, 2022

June 28, 2022 6:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Over a dozen women recorded a video address to Buryatia’s head, Alexei Tsydenov, saying their husbands have concussions and are physically and morally exhausted. “Everyone is afraid, there is an order to be silent. Let the death of every military man in this unjust war be on your conscience,” the women said.

