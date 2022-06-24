Voice of America: 3,000 U.S. volunteers have responded to Ukraine’s call for people to serve in an international battalion that will help resist Russia’s all-out invasion,
March 6, 2022 5:19 am
a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington told VOA. Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said those interested in fighting against Russia could apply by going to their Ukrainian embassy.