Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalVoice of America: 3,000 U.S. volunteers have responded to Ukraine’s call for people to serve in an international battalion that will help resist Russia’s all-out invasion,

This item is part of our running news digest

March 6, 2022 5:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington told VOA. Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said those interested in fighting against Russia could apply by going to their Ukrainian embassy.Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said those interested in fighting against Russia could apply by contacting their Ukrainian embassy.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok