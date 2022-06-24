Verkhona Rada strips Kiva from lawmaker mandate. Ex-lawmaker Ilya Kiva from the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life parroted elements of the Kremlin's propaganda on Feb. 24, when Russia attacked Ukraine, saying "Ukrainian people need liberation". Several deputies from the same party also announced on March 15 that they would leave the faction, according to sources at the Verkhovna Rada quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.