US to ask UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 4, 2022 8:21 pm
The decision was made following the massacre of hundreds of civilians by Russian troops in Bucha and other towns in Kyiv Oblast. 410 bodies of civilians have been collected from the liberated towns as of April 3, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, called Russia's membership in the organization a “farce.” She expects the General Assembly to vote this week.