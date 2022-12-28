Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Ukrenergo reports power deficit increase across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 12:48 pm
The power deficit in Ukraine has increased due to the shutdown of several power plant units after the Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s stage grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 28.

Ukrenergo did not specify which facilities had been attacked.

“The available capacity in the system is not enough to meet all the needs of consumers in the country. In this regard, consumption limits have been set for all areas, exceeding which leads to the need for emergency shutdowns,” Ukrenergo said.

However, on Dec. 27, Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit in Ukraine had been "slightly reduced" due to an increase in production by the country's power plants.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water and heating cut-offs. In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, a part of Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK group, said on Dec. 20 that 10-hour-long power outages had become a “new reality” in Kyiv.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
