Ukravtodor: 50 bridges open for traffic out of 300 destroyed by Russian troops

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022
Russia has caused $26 billion (Hr 958 billion) worth of damage to the country's roads since Feb. 24, according to Andriy Ivko, deputy head of Ukravtodor, the state agency of automobile roads of Ukraine. Nearly 25,000 kilometers of roads and 311 structures have been damaged or destroyed by Russia's war in Ukraine, he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
