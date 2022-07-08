Ukrainian parliament terminates pro-Russian lawmaker Novynsky’s mandate
This item is part of our running news digest
July 8, 2022 5:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the powers of Russian-Ukrainian businessman and lawmaker Vadym Novynsky on July 8. Earlier on July 6, Novynsky said he would resign from the parliament due to the Russian occupation of Mariupol. Novynsky is an ex-member of the pro-Kremlin Opposition Bloc, banned in June, and the eighth richest person in Ukraine, according to Forbes.