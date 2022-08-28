Ukrainian forces report destroying self-propelled guns, artillery, armored personnel carrier in Donetsk Oblast.
August 28, 2022 1:58 pm
In Donetsk direction, Russian forces reportedly lost one MT-LB armored fighting vehicle, two Giatsint-S self-propelled guns, one self-propelled artillery machine, and eight soldiers in the last 24 hours.
