President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in a pre-recorded video, wherein he said: “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.” His speech was followed by a performance of “Free” by singer John Legend, who was joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, bandura musician Siuzanna Iglidan, and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who performed her "Prayer" poem in English.