by The Kyiv Independent news desk

This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine's Operational Tactical Group "East" repelled five separate attacks by Russian forces on March 24, costing the Russians 130 troops, 9 tanks, 1 armored personnel carrier, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 tank artillery, 5 artillery pieces, 8 grenade launchers, and 1 mine clearing vehicle.